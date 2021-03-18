Washington puts home win streak on the line against New York

New York Rangers (12-12-4, sixth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (19-6-4, first in the East Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts New York looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Capitals have gone 19-6-4 against division opponents. Washington ranks seventh in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Rangers are 12-12-4 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 46 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, New York won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals with 12 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 33 points. Alex Ovechkin has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.

Pavel Buchnevich leads the Rangers with 26 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 16 assists. Chris Kreider has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (lower body).

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: day to day (health and safety protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body).