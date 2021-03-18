Sports

Buffalo meets CSU in first round of NIT

The Associated Press

DENTON, Texas

No. 4 seed Buffalo (16-8) vs. No. 1 seed Colorado State (18-6)

NIT First Round, The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Colorado State are set to clash in the first round of the NIT. Colorado State lost 62-50 to Utah State on Friday, while Buffalo fell 84-69 against Ohio on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: David Roddy has averaged 16.1 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens has paired with Roddy and is accounting for 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Bulls have been led by Josh Mballa, who is averaging a double-double with 15.4 points and 10.9 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVID: Roddy has connected on 29.2 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Colorado State has an assist on 26 of 64 field goals (40.6 percent) across its past three games while Buffalo has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent, ranking the Bulls sixth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Colorado State sits at just 24.6 percent (ranked 270th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

