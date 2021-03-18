Oregon St president put on probation for role in LSU cases

Oregon State's board of trustees have placed president F. King Alexander on probation for his role in handling sexual misconduct complaints while he was at LSU.

After a seven-hour meeting Wednesday night, the board ordered Alexander to come up with an “action plan” to regain the trust of his campus.

A report commissioned by the LSU board found there was a “serious institutional failure” in the school's handling of Title IX cases during Alexander's tenure. He served at LSU from July 2013 through 2019 and took the same position at Oregon State in 2020.

A number of Oregon State faculty and students testified in a public hearing earlier in the day, calling for Alexander's firing.

The board considered firing Alexander, USA Today reported.

“Questions were raised about whether we had all of the pertinent information that we need to make a sound, well-informed judgment,” trustee Paul Kelly told the newspaper, explaining the board’s thinking.