Vasilevskiy wins 11th straight, Lightning top Blackhawks 4-1

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with center Yanni Gourde (37) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay. Alex Killorn had two assists, and the Lightning improved to 12-2-0 at home.

Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost four straight and six of seven. Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves.

Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Chicago has one regulation victory against Tampa Bay in 24 meetings.

RANGERS 3, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored the go-ahead goal with 2:32 left, Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves and New York snapped Washington’s NHL-best winning streak at seven.

New York has won three of four against East Division-leading Washington this season. The Rangers led for much of the game Friday night before losing on two late goals by Alex Ovechkin.

It looked like a similar recipe Friday after Pavel Buchnevich gave the Rangers a lead late in the first period with his 11th goal of the season off a perfect pass from defenseman Adam Fox. John Carlson tied it on a rebound with 14:05 left, and the Capitals threatened on an ensuring power play.

But Kinkaid kept the Rangers in the game, and Zibanejad won it almost singlehandedly. He hounded Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon in the offensive zone, stole the puck and roofed a shot past Ilya Samsonov.

PANTHERS 2, PREDATORS 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Driedger stopped 21 shots, Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair scored, and Florida dominated Nashville.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros stopped 47 of 48 shots, but the Predators couldn’t solve Driedger, making his first start since March 7.

Barkov backhanded in a rebound 9:15 into the second period for his 13th goal, and Duclair added an empty-netter with 15 seconds left. Nashville beat the Panthers 2-1 on Thursday, but Florida improved to 9-0-1 following a loss this season.

AVALANCHE 6, WILD 0

DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves, Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, and Colorado Avalanche beat Minnesota.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Mikko Rantanen scored his third goal in two games. Tyler Jost, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin also scored.

Grubauer completed his fifth shutout of the season and the 16th of his career. The 29-year-old tied his career high with his 18th win.

Wild goaltender Kappo Kahkonen had his personal nine-game winning streak snapped. He stopped 36 shots.

ISLANDERS 6, FLYERS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Cizikas scored twice in New York’s four-goal first period, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders end a two-game skid that followed a nine-game winning streak.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Thomas Hickey each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots for his seventh straight win.

Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia, which has lost seven of its last 11. Carter Hart, who came in with a 3.70 goals-against average and .880 save percentage, finished with 22 saves.

PENGUINS 3, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, helping Pittsburgh end a two-game skid.

Zach Aston-Reese also scored, Casey DeSmith made 24 saves and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh, which won for the seventh time in nine games.

Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves in his second consecutive start for the Devils, who had won their previous two games.

CANADIENS 5, VANUCKS 4, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, fooling Braden Holtby with deft stick-handling in the sixth round of the tiebreaker.

Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation. Nick Suzuki, Joel Edmundson and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and Shea Weber and Phillip Danault each had two assists. Carey Price stopped 14 shots.

Canucks captain Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, and Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser and Tyler Motte also scored. Hotby made 36 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 3, HURRICANES 2, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give Columbus a win over Carolina.

Bjorkstrand and Seth Jones scored third-period goals for the Blue Jackets, whose only lead in the game came on the last attempt in the shootout. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 35 shots for Columbus.

Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, who dropped their third straight game following an eight-game winning streak. Goalie James Reimer made 29 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, FLAMES 0

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and Toronto beat Calgary.

Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games.

David Rittich stopped 31 shots for Calgary. The Flames beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday night.

STARS 3, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Tanner Kero broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Anton Khudobin stopped all 21 shots he faced and Dallas pulled away to beat Detroit.

Andrej Sekera gave the Stars a two-goal cushion midway through the third period. A little later in the game, Khudobin denied Robby Fabbri on a breakaway and finished with his third shutout this season. The Stars sealed the win with 6:17 left, when Ty Dellandrea scored to make it 3-0.

Detroit’s Thomas Greiss had 30 saves, filling in for injured goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

COYOTES 5, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard completed a hat trick early in the second period and Arizona beat Anaheim to end a five-game losing streak.

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game. Antti Raanta made 27 saves, allowing only Adam Henrique’s late goal.

Ryan Miller was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in the first period for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz made 12 saves in relief. Anaheim has lost five of six, with the victory coming in overtime Thursday night against Arizona.