Stars host the Predators after shutout victory

Nashville Predators (13-17-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (10-10-7, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Dallas after the Stars shut out Detroit 3-0. Anton Khudobin earned the victory in the net for Dallas after collecting 21 saves.

The Stars are 10-10-7 in division games. Dallas is last in the NHL recording 29.3 shots per game.

The Predators are 13-17-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

Nashville beat Dallas 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-10 in 27 games this season. Jason Robertson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Filip Forsberg has 27 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Predators. Calle Jarnkrok has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body), Blake Comeau: day to day (upper body), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (illness).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).