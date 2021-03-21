Ottawa takes on division rival Calgary

Calgary Flames (15-14-3, sixth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-20-3, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary plays Ottawa for a North Division matchup.

The Senators are 10-20-3 against the rest of their division. Ottawa is 28th in the league with 31.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Flames are 15-14-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 20.4% of chances.

In their last meeting on March 7, Ottawa won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 16 assists and has 20 points this season. Drake Batherson has four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Elias Lindholm has 28 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 20 assists for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk has eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (undisclosed), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Colin White: day to day (upper body).

Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).