Florida Panthers (20-7-4, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-13-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago take on Florida. Kane currently ranks third in the NHL with 42 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 30 assists.

The Blackhawks have gone 14-13-5 against division opponents. Chicago has converted on 28% of power-play opportunities, scoring 28 power-play goals.

The Panthers are 20-7-4 against the rest of their division. Florida has scored 104 goals and ranks third in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the team with 13.

In their last meeting on March 15, Florida won 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 16 goals, adding 15 assists and totaling 31 points. Dominik Kubalik has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Barkov leads the Panthers with 13 goals and has 37 points. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).