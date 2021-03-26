Detroit takes on Columbus, looks to halt 3-game skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-13-8, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-20-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Columbus.

The Red Wings are 10-20-4 against division opponents. Detroit has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 71.4% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 13-13-8 in division games. Columbus averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Seth Jones leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on March 2, Columbus won 4-1. Cam Atkinson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek leads the Red Wings with 18 points, scoring one goal and adding 17 assists. Robby Fabbri has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 16 total assists and has 28 points. Jones has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Marc Staal: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness), Mikhail Grigorenko: day to day (illness).