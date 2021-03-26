Florida visits Dallas, looks to stop road slide

Florida Panthers (20-9-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (11-11-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Dallas looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Stars are 11-11-8 against the rest of their division. Dallas has scored 24 power-play goals, converting on 23.8% of chances.

The Panthers are 20-9-4 in division matchups. Florida is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov Jr. with 13.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Florida won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 32 total points for the Stars, 15 goals and 17 assists. Roope Hintz has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Barkov leads the Panthers with 13 goals and has 37 points. MacKenzie Weegar has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).