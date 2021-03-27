WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves and the Washington Capitals rode their best players to a 4-0 victory Friday night and two-game sweep of the New Jersey Devils.

Ovechkin has scored 10 times in his past 10 games and has a team-best 17 goals this season. He’s eight shy of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s career goal list after scoring his 722nd and 723rd and is tied for sixth in the league after putting up just seven in his first 19 games.et and how many goals he’s able to score.”