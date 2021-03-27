Manchester Utd women’s team wins 2-0 in Old Trafford debut

Manchester United's Lauren James, right, shoots during the Women's Super League match against West Ham at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Manchester United women’s team has made its Old Trafford debut in a league game against West Ham. The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men’s game. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) AP

The Manchester United women's team made its Old Trafford debut on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over West Ham.

The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men's game.

Teenage forward Lauren James headed the ball into the net from close range four minutes after the break, and American international Christen Press doubled the lead six minutes later with a left-footed strike from 12 yards out.

The last time a women's soccer game was played at Old Trafford was during the 2012 London Olympics.

United is in third place, holding the last Women's Champions League spot.

Fans are not allowed in stadiums due to coronavirus restrictions.

The women's north London derby later Saturday is being played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the second time. In 2019, the Tottenham-Arsenal match set a WSL attendance record with 38,262 fans.