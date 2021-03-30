Flyers visit the Sabres after overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (17-13-4, fifth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-23-5, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Flyers defeated Buffalo 4-3 in overtime.

The Sabres are 6-23-5 against opponents in the East Division. Buffalo serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Jean-Sebastien Dea leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Flyers are 17-13-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Nhl recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.6 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists. Brandon Montour has four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

James van Riemsdyk has 31 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 18 assists for the Flyers. Claude Giroux has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 0-9-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .827 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: day to day (undisclosed), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body).

Flyers: None listed.