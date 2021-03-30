Leonard and the Clippers take on the Magic

Orlando Magic (15-31, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (32-16, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Orlando Magic. Leonard currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 17-6 in home games. Los Angeles is 31-11 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Magic are 5-16 in road games. Orlando is 6-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Magic 116-90 in their last meeting on Jan. 29. Paul George led LA with 26 points, and Terrence Ross paced Orlando scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Dwayne Bacon is averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Magic. Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 3.6 assists and 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 117 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 99.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Rajon Rondo: out (adductor), Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (knee), Paul George: out (foot).

Magic: Gary Harris: out (thigh), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib).