Murray, Porter lead Nuggets past sluggish Sixers 104-95

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, right, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Jamal Murray scored 30 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 27 and the Denver Nuggets raced out to a 25-point lead on their way to a 104-95 win over the slow-starting Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Nikola Jokic added 21 points for the Nuggets, who played in front of a home crowd for the first time since the pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season in mid-March of last year.

Reserve Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 13 points, all in the fourth quarter.

The much-anticipated matchup between the East-leading Sixers and the rejuvenated Nuggets, who made the biggest headlines at the trade deadline with the additions of Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee, quickly fizzled with Denver’s first-quarter flourish.

Murray scored 16 points and Porter had 15 as the Nuggets jumped out to a 44-22 lead after one quarter.

HORNETS 114, WIZARDS 104

WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and Charlotte beat Washington.

Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite La Melo Ball to a fractured right wrist.

Washington (17-29) played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip. Rui Hachimura tied his career high with 30 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook had his 17th triple-double of the season and his third straight with 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Robin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Devonte’ Graham scored 17 points and Cody Zeller had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won four of five.

MAGIC 103, CLIPPERS 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and Orlando rallied in the fourth quarter to snap Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak.

The Magic didn’t have the lead until late in the fourth quarter and went on a 17-3 run to close the game.

Terrence Ross scored 15 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 13 for the Magic, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak.

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard added 17 points and Ivica Zubac tallied his 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers.

SUNS 117, HAWKS 110

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 21 points, Dario Saric added 20 and Phoenix held on in the final minutes to beat Atlanta.

The Suns have won six of their past seven games, while the Hawks have dropped four of five. Phoenix’s Jae Crowder added 19 points and made 5 of 8 of his 3-point attempts.

Deandre Ayton finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Chris Paul had 12 points and eight assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 22 points and Trae Young had 19 points and 13 assists.