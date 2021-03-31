Lightning face the Blue Jackets on 3-game losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-15-8, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-9-2, first in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay looks to break its three-game slide with a victory over Columbus.

The Lightning are 24-9-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Tampa Bay averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Blake Coleman leads the team with 13 total penalties.

The Blue Jackets are 14-15-8 against division opponents. Columbus averages just 2.6 penalties per game, the least in the league. Scott Harrington leads the team averaging 0.3.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has 33 total points for the Lightning, six goals and 27 assists. Yanni Gourde has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 13 goals and has 30 points. Zach Werenski has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: None listed.