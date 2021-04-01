Memphis takes on conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-36, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-23, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Memphis and Minnesota face off on Friday.

The Grizzlies are 11-17 in conference play. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 4.1.

The Timberwolves are 8-21 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 118-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Valanciunas led Memphis with 24 points, and Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is second on the Grizzlies averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.1 points per game while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 18.8 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Towns is averaging 23.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is shooting 45.2% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 49.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 45.4% shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (personal), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).