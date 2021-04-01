Phoenix hosts Oklahoma City following Booker’s 45-point outing

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-27, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (33-14, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Devin Booker scored 45 points in the Suns' 121-116 victory against the Bulls.

The Suns are 19-8 against conference opponents. Phoenix is 15-8 against opponents with a losing record.

The Thunder are 11-18 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City has a 5-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 102-97 on Jan. 27. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 9.6 rebounds and 15.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Al Horford ranks second on the Thunder averaging 14.2 points while adding 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Kenrich Williams is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 65.6% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 112.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 44.0% shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (health protocols), Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: out (health protocols), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (concussion protocol).