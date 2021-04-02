Crosby and Pittsburgh take on Boston

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-11-2, third in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (18-10-5, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against Boston. He's ninth in the league with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Bruins are 18-10-5 against East Division teams. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Penguins are 24-11-2 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is 10th in the Nhl recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.4 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 14 goals, adding 23 assists and collecting 37 points. David Pastrnak has three goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Crosby has 40 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Penguins. Kris Letang has eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 1.6 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brandon Carlo: day to day (upper body), Tuukka Rask: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body).