Clippers face the Lakers in conference showdown

Los Angeles Lakers (31-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (32-18, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Clippers have gone 6-2 against division opponents. The Clippers are 19-8 when they win the turnover battle and average 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 20-10 in Western Conference play. The Lakers rank fourth in the Western Conference with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 8.4.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 116-109 in their last meeting on Dec. 22. Paul George led the Clippers with 33 points, and LeBron James paced the Lakers scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 25.9 points per game, and is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. George is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 31.8% over the last 10 games for the Clippers.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 57.9% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points on 45.7% shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Rajon Rondo: day to day (adductor), Serge Ibaka: day to day (back), Patrick Beverley: day to day (knee).

Lakers: Andre Drummond: out (toe), LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Wesley Matthews: day to day (neck), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).