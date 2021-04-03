Tatum, Celtics host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (25-23, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference play.

The Celtics are 16-13 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Hornets are 14-10 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 6.1.

The Celtics and Hornets face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Robert Williams III is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 9.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Devonte' Graham is second on the Hornets averaging 5.1 assists while scoring 13.9 points per game. P.J. Washington is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 8.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 46.6% shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 105.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (post health and safety protocols reconditioning), Semi Ojeleye: out (side).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Malik Monk: out (ankle).