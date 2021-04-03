Sports

Cincinnati coach John Brannen on leave amid school inquiry

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

The University of Cincinnati on Saturday put basketball coach John Brannen on paid leave pending an investigation after six Bearcats players decided to transfer last month.

The school announced March 26 that it had launched an investigation amid reports that a rift between Brannen and players had led to the requested transfers. Among the six who entered the transfer portal during a week in March were four members of the 2020 freshman class.

The Bearcats finished 12-11 in Brannen's second year at Cincinnati after a 20-10 season in 2019-20. He previously coached Northern Kentucky.

  Comments  

Sports

Ski Report

April 03, 2021 4:02 PM

Hockey

Bruins snap Penguins’ streak with 7-5 victory

Hockey

Lightning take early two-goal lead, outlast Red Wings

Baseball

Matt Harvey turns in sound performance in Orioles debut, a 4-2 win over Red Sox

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service