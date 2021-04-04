WHL Roundup: Nielsen scores, Giants blank Cougars 1-0 in shootout

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Tristen Nielsen buried the lone goal in the shootout, leading the Vancouver Giants to a 1-0 victory over the Prince George Cougars in Western Hockey League action Sunday.

Trent Miner stopped 14 shots to record his second-straight win for the Giants (3-1-0).

At the other end of the ice, Tyler Brennan had a busy night in net, stopping all 43 shots he faced in regulation.

The Cougars fell to 1-2-1 on the season.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 CHIEFS 4 (OT)

SPOKANE, WASH. — Conner Roulette scored the game winner with 13 seconds left in overtime and the Thunderbirds (5-3-0) completed a comeback to edge the winless Chiefs (0-4-3).

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 BLADES 1

REGINA — Ethan Kruger had 22 saves for the Wheat Kings (9-2-1) as they toppled the Blades (9-2-1). The victory extends Brandon's win streak to six games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.