Lillard, Portland set for matchup with Los Angeles

Portland Trail Blazers (30-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-18, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Los Angeles Clippers. Lillard ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.6 points per game.

The Clippers are 19-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 16-6 record against teams under .500.

The Trail Blazers have gone 16-12 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is the worst team in the Western Conference shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers 128-105 in their last meeting on Dec. 30. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 28 points, and CJ McCollum paced Portland scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 29.6 points while adding 4.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Enes Kanter is averaging 11.7 rebounds and 12 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points on 44.8% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 21 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (back), Patrick Beverley: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers: Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).