Dunning expected to start for the Rangers against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (3-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-3)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Tanner Roark (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rangers: TBD

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Rangers went 16-14 on their home field in 2020. Texas pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last year while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.

The Blue Jays went 15-19 on the road in 2020. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.61 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Brett Martin: (back), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).