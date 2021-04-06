Denver faces Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (15-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-18, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Detroit trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets have gone 15-9 in home games. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 110 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Pistons are 6-20 on the road. Detroit is 1-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets and Pistons face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 57.4% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Cory Joseph leads the Pistons averaging 4.7 assists while scoring 10.6 points per game. Saddiq Bey is averaging two made 3-pointers and scoring 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.9% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Pistons: Wayne Ellington: out (rest), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).