Houston faces Dallas on 4-game home skid

Dallas Mavericks (28-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-37, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Dallas looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Rockets are 9-19 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 9-37 when giving up more than 100 points.

The Mavericks are 5-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 133-108 on Jan. 23. Eric Gordon scored 33 points to help lead Houston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Olynyk is second on the Rockets with 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 18.7 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Christian Wood is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 28.6 points and is adding 8.1 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 112.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.3% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 46 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Armoni Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Trey Burke: out (calf), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (wrist).