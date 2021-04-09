Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Montreal

Winnipeg Jets (24-13-3, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-11-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele and Winnipeg hit the ice against Montreal. He ranks ninth in the in the NHL with 46 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 31 assists.

The Canadiens are 17-11-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal leads the NHL with eight shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

The Jets are 24-13-3 against North Division opponents. Winnipeg is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 18.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-29 in 37 games this season. Toffoli has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Connor leads the Jets with 18 goals and has 39 points. Andrew Copp has eight goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).