WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Regina 2 Brandon 1 (OT)
Everett at Seattle
Lethbridge at Red Deer
Portland at Spokane
Victoria at Kamloops
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd. virus)
Calgary at Red Deer (ppd. virus)
At Regina
Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current
Thursday's results
At Regina
Saskatoon 5 Prince Albert 3
At Kamloops, B.C.
Prince George vs. Vancouver (ppd., virus)
Saturday's games
Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Portland at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Red Deet at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Vancouver (from Thursday; at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)
Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Sunday's games
Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 5 p.m.
Swift Current vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)
Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)
