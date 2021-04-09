A brief look at the second round of the Masters

A brief look at the second round Friday at the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Justin Rose shot even-par 72 and was at 7-under 137.

TRAILING: Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman were a stroke back, with Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman two shots off the pace.

GONE BEFORE THE WEEKEND: Dustin Johnson became only the 11th defending champion to miss the cut. Also coming up short: Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Sergio Garcia.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Zalatoris stuck a 9-iron to 10 feet of a back right pin on the par-3 16th, sparking a run of three straight birdies that put him in the final group on the weekend at Augusta.

TEMPER TANTRUM: Si Woo Kim broke his putter out of frustration and had to play the final four holes using a fairway metal.

KEY STATISTIC: Forty players broke par in the second round, compared with 12 the first day. The course played to an average score of 72.2, a significant drop from 74.5 on Thursday.

NOTEWORTHY: Five players who made the cut in their Masters debut in November are heading to the weekend again: Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I wanted to be here my entire life. Some people shy away from that, but I’m excited to be here. There’s no reason to feel intimidated now. I made it to here. And obviously, the job is not done by any means.” — Zalatoris, who is trying to become the first Masters rookie to claim the green jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS)