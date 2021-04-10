St. Louis hosts Minnesota after O’Reilly’s 3-goal game

Minnesota Wild (24-13-2, third in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (18-16-6, fifth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Minnesota Wild after Ryan O'Reilly scored three goals in the Blues' 9-1 win over the Wild.

The Blues are 18-16-6 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has surrendered 30 power-play goals, stopping 76.6% of opponent opportunities.

The Wild are 24-13-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota serves 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Nhl. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: O'Reilly leads the Blues with 16 goals, adding 22 assists and totaling 38 points. David Perron has 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 16 goals and has 34 points. Kevin Fiala has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).