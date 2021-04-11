Los Angeles faces Detroit, seeks 5th straight victory

Detroit Pistons (16-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (36-18, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Clippers take on Detroit.

The Clippers have gone 21-8 at home. Los Angeles is 21-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Pistons are 7-22 on the road. Detroit allows 111.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is scoring 26 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is shooting 60.2% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Saddiq Bey ranks second on the Pistons averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.9 points per game and shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Stewart is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 8.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 45.1% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 109 points, 41 rebounds, 25.2 assists, seven steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Rajon Rondo: day to day (adductor), Serge Ibaka: day to day (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand).

Pistons: Wayne Ellington: out (rest), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (knee).