Ski Report

Lutsen Mountains — Closed for Snow Sports

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:32a spring snow 51 - 51 base 117 of 147 trails 81% open, 1195 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 6:21a spring snow 41 - 46 base 74 of 76 trails 97% open, 668 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 53 - 53 base 175 of 187 trails 94% open, 2703 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.

Cooper — Wed 5:35a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 35 base 55 of 59 trails, 93% open 464 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain — Wed 9:37a machine groomed 39 - 39 base 132 of 158 trails 84% open, 2063 acres, 19 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 25: Last day.

Echo Mountain — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 20 - 20 base Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 50 - 50 base 62 of 65 trails, 92% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Closed for Snow Sports

Irwin — Wed 8:59a spring snow 67 - 67 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Keystone — Closed for Snow Sports

Loveland — Wed 4:48a packed powder machine groomed 54 - 54 base 84 of 94 trails, 89% open 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Closed for Snow Sports

Purgatory — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 40 - 45 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Silverton Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/16 spring snow 59 - 59 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 6:16a spring snow 49 - 66 base 88 of 93 trails, 95% open 2750 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat — Closed for Snow Sports

Vail — Wed 5:42a packed powder machine groomed 43 - 43 base 133 of 195 trails, 68% open 2632 acres, 15 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 7:12a spring snow machine groomed 70 - 70 base 138 of 168 trails 83% open, 2397 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Big Sky — Wed 5:12a 3 new powder machine groomed 52 - 75 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 28 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Montana Snowbowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Red Lodge — Closed for Snow Sports

Whitefish — Closed for Snow Sports

Alta — Wed 6:33a packed powder machine groomed 99 - 99 base 95 of 116 trails, 82% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 41 - 41 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton — Wed 6:35a packed powder machine groomed 78 - 78 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Deer Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Park City — Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 35 - 45 base 70 of 154 trails 45% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Snowbasin — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowbird — Wed 5:58a machine groomed 84 - 84 base 136 of 169 trails 80% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 7:08a packed powder machine groomed 64 - 64 base 74 of 82 trails, 90% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Grand Targhee — Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson Hole — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range — Wed 4:14a spring snow machine groomed 94 - 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:06a spring snow machine groomed 96 - 96 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Arizona Snowbowl — Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 52 - 52 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Alpine Meadows — Wed 5:47a spring snow machine groomed 53 - 100 base 78 of 103 trails 76% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Bear Valley — Wed 8:22a machine groomed 67 - 67 base 49 of 75 trails 65% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 72 - 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 18: Last day.

China Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Dodge Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:14a variable machine groomed 28 - 30 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 35 - 61 base 83 of 97 trails, 90% open 7 miles, 4303 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Homewood — Closed for Snow Sports

June — Closed for Snow Sports

Kirkwood — Closed for Snow Sports

Mammoth — Wed 8:49a machine groomed 45 - 70 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Shasta — Wed 7:50a spring snow machine groomed 42 - 42 base 12 of 32 trails 38% open, 215 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar — Wed 5:32a machine groomed 18 - 54 base 99 of 100 trails 99% open, 2944 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Summit — Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Valley — Wed 1:13p machine groomed 12 - 36 base 9 of 30 trails 30% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Soda Springs — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 72 - 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley — Wed 5:50a spring snow machine groomed 34 - 83 base 111 of 158 trails 70% open, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:46a spring snow machine groomed 44 - 89 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 54 - 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Sun: 9a-4p; April 11: Last day.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 5 - 30 base 1717 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 30 - 50 base 23 of 31 trails 74% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lee Canyon — Reopen 04/16 machine groomed 32 - 32 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Mt Rose — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 25 - 55 base 50 of 65 trails, 77% open 1200 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Bogus Basin — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 48 - 53 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Brundage — Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass — Wed 3:02a spring snow machine groomed 70 - 100 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer — Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Mountain — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 84 - 92 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.

Sun Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Hoodoo — Reopen 04/16 machine groomed 89 - 89 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last Day.

Mt Ashland — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 42 - 62 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 93 - 111 base 121 of 121 trails 2156 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:23a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 145 - 205 base 87 of 87 trails 10 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 66 - 90 base Sat/Sun: 12p-8p Open Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Timberline — Wed 7:00a 1 new machine groomed 182 - 182 base 6 of 9 lifts 67% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Closed for Snow Sports

49 Degrees North — Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:16a 5 new variable machine groomed 140 - 140 base 83 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 45 - 54 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 25: Last Day.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:07a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 205 - 215 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Closed for Snow Sports

Stevens Pass — Wed 7:10a 6 new machine groomed 149 - 149 base 41 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 53% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 114 - 114 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 137 - 247 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

White Pass — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 81 - 147 base Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Cypress Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Fairmont Hot Springs — Closed for Snow Sports

Fernie Alpine — Closed for Snow Sports

Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:44a machine groomed 150 - 195 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 18: Last day.

Hudson Bay — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 61 - 72 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun Apr 25: Last day.

Kicking Horse — Closed for Snow Sports

Kimberley — Wed 3:58a machine groomed 38 - 43 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Mount Seymour — Closed for Snow Sports

Powder King — Wed 4:43a machine groomed 73 - 163 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

Bromont — Closed for Snow Sports

Le Massif — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 5:54a spring snow machine groomed 6 - 12 base 15 of 71 trails 21% open, 17 miles, 150 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:04a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 6 of 40 trails 15% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Tremblant — Closed for Snow Sports

Val D Irene — Closed for Snow Sports

versant Avila — Closed for Snow Sports

Banff Norquay — Wed 9:00a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 53 - 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Castle Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Lake Louise — Wed 5:33a spring snow machine groomed 60 - 75 base 156 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 9:09a 7 new powder machine groomed 67 - 67 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 9:12a machine groomed 51 - 51 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Sunshine Village — Wed 4:40a 2 new powder machine groomed 89 - 354 base 134 of 145 trails, 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alyeska Resort — Wed 11:29a machine groomed 50 - 131 base 7 of 76 trails 9% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 92 - 172 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last Day.