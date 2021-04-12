Wyoming football recruit killed in Dallas hotel shooting

A member of Wyoming’s 2021 football recruiting class was shot to death at a Texas hotel.

Tony Evans Jr., 17, died at a hospital after the shooting early Sunday at the Hawthorn Suites near the Dallas Love Field Airport. Another person, whom police didn't identify, was wounded, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Nobody was arrested and the motive was unknown, police told the Casper Star-Tribune.

“Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said.

Bohl was on Tulsa’s coaching staff when Evans’ father played for the Golden Hurricane in the 1980s.

A wide receiver for Lancaster (Texas) High School, Evans signed with Wyoming in February.

“Tony Evans Jr. was a passionate young man that loved football, his family and his friends. He will be greatly missed,” the Lancaster football program tweeted Sunday.