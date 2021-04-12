Sports

DC United begins season at home against New York City FC

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York City FC vs. DC United

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United takes on New York City FC at home in the season opener.

DC United compiled a 5-12-6 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-4 in home matches. DC United scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 41.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall and 5-5-3 on the road during the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 29 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured).

New York City FC: None listed.

  Comments  

Sports

Joe West awarded $500,000 in damages against Paul Lo Duca

April 12, 2021 10:38 PM

Baseball

Chicago Cubs are held to 4 hits in a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers — their 5th defeat in 6 games

Baseball

On a night of small ball, Nationals go bigger to beat Cardinals 5-2

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service