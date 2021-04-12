Inter Miami CF hosts Los Angeles in season opener

LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF faces off against Los Angeles at home in the season opener.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 5-3-2 at home in the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-2 on the road. Los Angeles averaged 0.5 goals on 1.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: None listed.

Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).