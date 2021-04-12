Sports

Columbus begins season at home against Philadelphia

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew SC

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus begins the season at home against Philadelphia.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus averaged 0.8 goals on 1.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia averaged 0.8 goals on 2.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

Philadelphia: None listed.

