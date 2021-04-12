Sports

Houston faces off against San Jose in season opener

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston starts the season at home against San Jose.

The Dynamo put together a 4-10-9 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-4 in home games. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago and recorded 19 assists.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-9-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-7-1 in road games. San Jose scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: None listed.

San Jose: None listed.

