Vancouver begins season at home against Portland

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver starts the season at home against Portland.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season and registered 18 assists.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals last season, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Thomas Hasal (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

Portland: Diego Chara.