Montreal opens season at home against Toronto FC

Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact

Montreal; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal opens the season at home against Toronto FC.

The Impact compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home games. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago and registered 22 assists.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC averaged 0.6 goals on 2.2 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: None listed.

Toronto FC: None listed.