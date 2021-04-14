Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Tuesday's results
Seattle 4 Tri-City 2
Spokane 4 Everett 3
At Regina
Brandon 8 Moose Jaw 3
Prince Albert 4 Regina 2
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kelowna vs. Vancouver (ppd., virus)
Monday's results
Lethbridge 8 Red Deer 5
Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)
Victoria at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 3 Regina 1
At Kamloops, B.C.
Prince George 4 Vancouver 1
Wednesday's games
Saskatoon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Thursday's games
Regina vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Friday's games
Swift Current vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Everett Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 17
Moose Jaw vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Lethbridge at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.
Swift Current vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 18
Brandon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Regina vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Note to readers: CORRECTS GP and placement for Brandon
