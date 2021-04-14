Florida visits Tampa Bay after overtime victory

Florida Panthers (27-12-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (28-12-2, second in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Florida after the Panthers beat Dallas 3-2 in overtime.

The Lightning have gone 28-12-2 against division opponents. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 17.

The Panthers are 27-12-4 against the rest of their division. Florida ranks 19th in the Nhl with 33.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on March 21, Tampa Bay won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 17 goals and has 34 points. Yanni Gourde has 9 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Aleksander Barkov has 44 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (upper body).