Columbus visits Dallas after Laine’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-20-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (15-14-12, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host Columbus after Patrik Laine scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

The Stars are 15-14-12 against division opponents. Dallas has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 78.3% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 15-20-9 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks 25th in the Nhl with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last matchup on March 14, Dallas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-14 in 41 games this season. Roope Hintz has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-12 in 41 games this season. Jack Roslovic has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body), Andrej Sekera: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.