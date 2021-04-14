Nashville visits Carolina after Arvidsson’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (24-19-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-10-4, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Carolina Hurricanes after Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals in the Predators' 7-2 win against the Lightning.

The Hurricanes are 27-10-4 against division opponents. Carolina is 10th in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 17.

The Predators are 24-19-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 11, Carolina won 5-1. Morgan Geekie recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 17 goals and has 38 points. Vincent Trocheck has seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 27 points, scoring five goals and registering 22 assists. Arvidsson has six goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Brock McGinn: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (lower body).