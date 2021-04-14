Bruins host the Islanders after shootout win

New York Islanders (27-11-4, second in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (22-12-6, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit Boston after the Bruins took down Buffalo 3-2 in a shootout.

The Bruins have gone 22-12-6 against division opponents. Boston averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Brad Marchand leads the team with 18 total penalties.

The Islanders are 27-11-4 against the rest of their division. New York averages only 2.8 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Mathew Barzal leads the team averaging 0.3.

In their last matchup on March 25, New York won 4-3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 48 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 29 assists. Craig Smith has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 15 goals and has 25 points. Anthony Beauvillier has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body), Trent Frederic: day to day (illness).

Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: day to day (lower body).