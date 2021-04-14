Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Red Wings

Chicago Blackhawks (20-18-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-23-6, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks third in the NHL with 54 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 40 assists.

The Red Wings are 15-23-6 against division opponents. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Adam Erne leads them with 11 total goals.

The Blackhawks are 20-18-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago has converted on 24.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 33 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 28, Chicago won 7-2. Alex DeBrincat recorded a team-high 4 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Glendening leads the Red Wings with a plus-four in 42 games this season. Erne has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 40 total assists and has 54 points. DeBrincat has five goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: None listed.