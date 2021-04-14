Montreal hosts Calgary after Tatar’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (18-21-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-12-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Calgary Flames after Tomas Tatar scored two goals in the Canadiens' 4-2 win against the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens are 18-12-9 against North Division opponents. Montreal averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Nhl. Ben Chiarot leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The Flames are 18-21-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has scored 28 power-play goals, converting on 20.4% of chances.

In their last meeting on March 13, Calgary won 3-1. Sean Monahan scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 19 goals and has 30 points. Tatar has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Elias Lindholm has 36 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Flames: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Flames: None listed.