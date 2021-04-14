Rangers host the Devils after shutout victory

New Jersey Devils (14-21-6, seventh in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-16-6, fifth in the East Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit New York after the Rangers shut out New Jersey 3-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 27 saves.

The Rangers are 20-16-6 against East Division teams. New York is first in the Nhl with 5.4 assists per game, led by Tarmo Reunanen averaging 1.0.

The Devils are 14-21-6 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 13.7% of chances.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with a plus-16 in 41 games this season. Colin Blackwell has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 20 total assists and has 25 points. Miles Wood has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Devils: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia).

Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (undisclosed).