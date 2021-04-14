Pittsburgh hosts Philadelphia after Guentzel’s 3-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (19-17-6, sixth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-13-2, third in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored three goals in the Penguins' 5-2 win against the Devils.

The Penguins are 27-13-2 in division games. Pittsburgh is fifth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

The Flyers are 19-17-6 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 26 power-play goals, converting on 19.7% of chances.

Pittsburgh took down Philadelphia 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 20 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 45 points. Crosby has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

James van Riemsdyk has 34 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Flyers. Sean Couturier has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Frederick Gaudreau: out (lower body), Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: None listed.