Timberwolves host the Heat in out-of-conference game

Miami Heat (28-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-42, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in out-of-conference play.

The Timberwolves are 9-19 in home games. Minnesota gives up 118.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8 points per game.

The Heat are 13-14 on the road. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.0.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell ranks third on the Timberwolves scoring 19.6 points per game, and is averaging 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Jordan McLaughlin is averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 13 points per game and shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Butler is averaging 20.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.6 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points on 49.5% shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 104.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, nine steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (personal).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Goran Dragic: out (rest).