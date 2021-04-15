Ramírez helps Indians bounce back, beat White Sox 4-2

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Slumping José Ramírez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from being no-hit, beating the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday.

After Carlos Rodón just missed a perfect game Wednesday night, there was a different kind of tension this time as the benches emptied in the bottom of the first.

Adam Eaton singled and tried to advance when Indians right fielder Josh Naylor threw to third, hoping to get the lead runner. Eaton arrived ahead of the throw back to second, but was called out when his hand came off the bag while shortstop Andrés Giménez stood his ground and held the tag.

Eaton grabbed Giménez’s leg, began barking and then pushed Giménez in the chest with two hands. Indians starter Aaron Civale plunked Eaton with a pitch in the upper arm in the third.

Civale (3-0) allowed only a run — in the first — and five hits through six innings in his third straight strong start. Nick Wittgren and James Karinchak followed with a scoreless inning each. Emmanuel Clase allowed an unearned run in the ninth, but got his his third save.

Lynn (1-1) permitted his first two earned runs this season on five hits through six innings, while striking out 10 and walking none.

TWINS 4, RED SOX 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning stopped a five-game losing streak for Minnesota and broke a nine-game winning streak for Boston.

The Red Sox, who tied it in the eighth on Alex Verdugo’s three-run double, were on their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018.

Luis Arraez opened the Minnesota ninth with his fourth hit, a single off Adam Ottavino (1-1), and Jorge Polanco was hit by a pitch.

After Nelson Cruz struck out, Kepler came through with his hit to shallow center, helping the Twins avoid a four-game sweep.

Alex Colomé (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson’s RBI single with the bases loaded capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning, and Atlanta beat Miami to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Garrett Cooper singled to put Miami ahead.

Dylan Floro (0-1) couldn’t hold the 6-5 lead. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and Freddie Freeman walked to load the bases with no outs.

Ozzie Albies walked to force in a run before Swanson singled to left. The Marlins were trying for their first four-game sweep over the Braves.

A.J. Minter (1-0) blew the save in the ninth but got the win.

MARINERS 4, ORIOLES 2, 1ST GAME

MARINERS 2, ORIOLES 1, 2ND GAME

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners to a sweep of Baltimore.

Haniger’s fifth-inning homer to left-center off Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) broke a 1-all tie and gave him four home runs this season.

J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener.

Seattle won three of four from Baltimore and has won five of its last six.

Justin Dunn (1-0) allowed two hits in the second game, including Freddy Galvis’ homer.

Keynan Middleton pitched the seventh for his second save in as many attempts, finishing a three-hitter.

In the first game, Crawford hit a go-ahead two-run double off Tanner Scott (0-2).

Marco Gonzales (1-1) yielded Trey Mancini’s two-run homer in the first, but settled down to retire 13 of his last 14 batters. He gave up two runs and three hits in five innings while striking out five. Kendall Graveman pitched a perfect seventh for his second save to cap a four-hitter.

PADRES 8, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manny Machado hit his third home run of the season and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer added two hits and two RBIs and San Diego jumped on Pittsburgh early.

Machado took Mitch Keller (1-2) deep with a two-run shot down the left-field line during San Diego's four-run first. Hosmer added a two-run single in the second as the Padres earned a split of the four-game series.

Chris Paddack (1-1) got through five innings, and Craig Stammen worked three innings to pick up just the sixth save of his 12-year big league career and first since 2019.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Young delivered a grand slam for his first hit of the season to cap Arizona’s 10-run outburst in just two innings against Patrick Corbin, and Arizona beat struggling Washington.

An announced crowd of 6,666 booed as Washington dropped to 3-7. The Nationals, who dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month, have yet to win consecutive games.

Corbin owns an 0-2 record and a 21.32 ERA after allowing nine earned runs while getting merely six outs against the Diamondbacks (5-8), an outing that included a pair of hit batters, a trio of homers and a quartet of walks.

It was 3-0 after the top of the first, and while the Nationals went up 4-3 after the bottom half against Merrill Kelly (1-2), thanks in part to Starlin Castro’s two-run shot, the Diamondbacks piled on in the second.

ROYALS 7, BLUE JAYS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jakob Junis ran his consecutive scoreless streak to 14 innings as Kansas City staked him to a seven-run lead Thursday, and a shaky bullpen held on after giving most of it back to beat Toronto.

Junis (1-0) was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk while pitching into the sixth, but both runs scored with reliever Jake Newberry on the mound.

Kyle Zimmer gave up a run, and Scott Barlow put two on with one out in the ninth before getting Bo Bichette to pop out and striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for his first save.

Guerrero finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Blue Jays. The highlight for them was his two-out homer in the seventh that soared over the fountains in left field and landed an estimated 456 feet from home plate.

Toronto spot starter Anthony Kay (0-1) gave up five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

RANGERS 6, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Adolis Garcia’s first major league homer, a two-run shot in the 10th inning, gave Texas the victory over Tampa Bay.

Garcia drove a 1-2 pitch from Cody Reed (0-1) the other way into the right-field stands. Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson also homered for the Rangers, who have won three straight following a four-game losing streak.

Josh Sborz (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Ian Kennedy finished up for his third save in three opportunities.

Mike Brosseau homered for the Rays, who went 3 for 13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 overall.